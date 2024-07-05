France went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

France set the table nicely for teammates on the two occasions he reached safely, crossing the plate on Ryan Bliss's double-play groundout in the fifth and then scoring on J.P. Crawford's bases-clearing two-bagger in the seventh. The 29-year-old infielder has now reached safely in four straight games, but a lack of pop continues to weigh him down -- France has a sole extra-base hit (home run) over the 60 plate appearances he's logged across the 15 games he's played since returning from the injured list June 18.