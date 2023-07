France was scratched from the Mariners' lineup Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

France didn't play Monday after getting banged up on a collision with the Rays' Isaac Paredes on Sunday. The Mariners had contended that he was fine, but while it's not clear exactly what injury he's dealing with he's evidently still sore. Jarred Kelenic has replaced France in the lineup and Mike Ford will move to first base.