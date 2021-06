France is hitting .105 (2-for-19) with a solo home run, two walks, five strikeouts and two runs over the five games since suffering a bone bruise in his wrist June 13.

France opted to play through the injury and hasn't missed a game since, but as the cited numbers indicate, he isn't exactly thriving at the plate. The 26-year-old did belt his seventh homer in the conclusion of Saturday's suspended game, but it appears Monday's team off day comes at a very good time for France.