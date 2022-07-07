General manager Jerry Dipoto said that France (elbow) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Mariners' four-game series with the Blue Jays and could be activated as soon as Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Before he was diagnosed in late June with a Grade 2 flexor strain of his left elbow, France had made a strong case for his first All-Star nod. In 70 games with Seattle, France compiled a .316/.390/.476 slash line while slugging 10 home runs and driving in 45. Though he hasn't been sent out for a minor-league rehab assignment, France has apparently shown steady improvement during workouts in the last several days and looks to be on the cusp of rejoining the Seattle lineup. Whenever he's officially cleared to play again, France should step into an everyday role at either first base or designated hitter, which will leave fewer opportunities available for the likes of Abraham Toro and Justin Upton.