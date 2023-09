France (elbow) went 1-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Reds on Monday.

France was able to draw the start at first base after a day off Sunday to rest his sore elbow following a Saturday hit-by-pitch. The veteran didn't appear any worse for wear after his MLB-high 29th plunking of the season, but his extra-base-hit drought continued -- France last reached safely with anything more than a single 12 games ago with a double on Aug. 21 against the White Sox.