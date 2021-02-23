France projects to get the bulk of playing time at designated hitter this season before eventually transitioning to third base full-time, likely in 2022, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

A trade deadline acquisition from the Padres last summer, France made quite the impression with a .309/.371/.469 line, five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 RBI across 89 plate appearances. The Mariners are intent on getting his bat into the lineup on an everyday basis, hence the 26-year-old being ticketed for designated hitter work while Kyle Seager likely plays out his final Mariners season at the hot corner. With Seattle holding a $15 million option on Seager for 2022, France can presumably seal the veteran's fate by continuing to produce at a caliber similar to his late 2020 run during the coming campaign.