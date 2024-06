France was scratched from the Mariners' lineup ahead of Saturday's game versus Kansas City due to an apparent foot injury, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

The Mariners haven't offered any information regarding how serious France's injury is, but the team should offer an update on him once they take a closer look at him. Luke Raley will move to first base to replace France, shifting Dylan Moore to left field while Ryan Bliss covers second base.