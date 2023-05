France went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

France joined Cal Raleigh as the only other Mariner with multiple extra-base knocks in Seattle's 15-hit barrage. The high-contact infielder extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the process, a stretch that's seen him pad his batting average 39 points to .277.