Mariners' Ty France: Takes seat for nightcap
RotoWire Staff
France isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
France started in Wednesday's matinee and went 0-for-4 in the win. He'll get a breather for the second game while Justin Upton serves as the designated hitter and bats seventh.
