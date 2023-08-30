Mariners manager Scott Servais said France (wrist) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
France was removed from Tuesday's 3-1 loss after a ball struck his left wrist on a pickoff attempt. He's evidently feeling much better a day later and won't wind up missing any starts. France boasts an .868 OPS so far in August.
