Anderson (7-10) took the loss in Saturday's 14-1 defeat at the hands of the Angels, allowing nine runs on nine hits and a walk in two innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Anderson was hammered early and often Saturday, permitting two runs in the first inning, one in the second and six in the third before being pulled. The poor start comes on the heels of two straight one-run outings and is Anderson's first start allowing more than four runs in 11 starts since being acquired from Pittsburgh.