Anderson worked 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Rangers, giving up one run on six hits and no walks while striking out four. He didn't factor into the decision in the Mariners' 2-1 win.

Despite posting a serviceable 3.45 ERA through his first three starts with Seattle, Anderson is still looking for his first win with his new organization. Anderson was actually on the hook for the loss after departing with Texas up 1-0, but Seattle tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on Jarred Kelenic's bases-loaded walk. The southpaw is expected to face Texas again when he makes his fourth start with the Mariners next week, though that outing will come on the road rather than in Seattle.