The Mariners reassigned Danish to their minor-league camp Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

Danish made seven appearances out of the White Sox bullpen in 2018, giving up five earned runs across 6.1 innings. After being outrighted by Chicago last September, Danish latched on with the Mariners on a minor-league pact in the offseason, but never made much of a case for an Opening Day relief job. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Tacoma.

