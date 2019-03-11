Mariners' Tyler Danish: Dispatched to minors
The Mariners reassigned Danish to their minor-league camp Sunday, the Associated Press reports.
Danish made seven appearances out of the White Sox bullpen in 2018, giving up five earned runs across 6.1 innings. After being outrighted by Chicago last September, Danish latched on with the Mariners on a minor-league pact in the offseason, but never made much of a case for an Opening Day relief job. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Tyler Danish: Joins Seattle•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Sent to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Contract purchased from minors•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Bumped from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Tyler Danish: Suffers dislocated shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...