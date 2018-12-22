Danish posted Wednesday on his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a contract with the Mariners.

The particulars of Danish's contract aren't known, but he'll likely join Seattle on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training. The 24-year-old reliever has made 11 appearances in the majors with the White Sox over parts of the past three seasons, accruing a 4.85 ERA and 2.31 WHIP.