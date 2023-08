Locklear (hand) has gone 2-for-5 with two walks, a stolen base and an RBI in two games since being reinstated from High-A Everett's 7-day injured list Friday.

Locklear missed just over two months with a right hand injury but should settle back into an everyday role at first base with Everett. In 225 plate appearances in the Northwest League this season, the 22-year-old is hitting .314/.427/.568 with 11 home runs and eight stolen bases.