The Mariners have selected Locklear with the 58th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A big 6-foot-3 corner infielder from VCU, Locklear has above-average power from the right side. His raw power is his carrying tool, as the hit tool isn't great and there are questions about his defensive home. There will be a lot of pressure on him to max out offensively, as he is a righty/righty third baseman who may have to move to first base or designated hitter.