O'Neill is a potential trade candidate if the Mariners attempt to bolster their pitching staff prior to the July 31 trade deadline, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The slugging outfielder, who returned from a hamstring injury on July 13 and is hitting .330 with 11 homers and 25 RBI over his last 25 games, could be on the move despite his continued improvement throughout the season. The Mariners have a relative dearth of upper-level prospects, so O'Neill would represent one of the few appealing pieces at the Triple-A level that they'd consider parting with. While the 22-year-old brings plenty of power upside, the emergence of Ben Gamel, Guillermo Heredia and Mitch Haniger has apparently made the idea of parting with O'Neill a bit more palatable to the organization, provided they can get enough pitching value in return.