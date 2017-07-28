Smith was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.

Since heading back to Triple-A Tacoma in mid-June, Smith has hit just .207/.321/.279 with one home run and 10 RBI in 33 games. The 26-year-old was DFA'd in order to free up a 40-man roster spot, but will likely remain with the team in Tacoma, presuming he doesn't get claimed off waivers.

