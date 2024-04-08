Miller, who was impressive during Cactus League play and has a 2.25 ERA over his first four appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, is a likely candidate for promotion if Collin Snider (knee) is forced to miss time, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Snider took a 102 mph comebacker to his left knee in Sunday's loss to the Brewers, resulting a kneecap contusion. If Snider is deemed unavailable for at least the next several days, the Mariners would be likely to call up a reliever to remain on the taxi squad during the three-game series that begins in Toronto on Monday. Given Miller has been able to carry over his spring success into Tacoma for the time being, he could be the best candidate the team has for such a move.