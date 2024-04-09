Miller, promoted from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, fired two perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

Miller was exceedingly sharp, firing 18 of 21 pitches for strikes after taking over for starter Luis Castillo in the sixth inning. The right-hander's pristine showing Tuesday was essentially an extension of the impressive body of work he put together during Cactus League play, and Miller could conceivably carve out a long-term spot for himself in the Mariners bullpen if he continues to distinguish himself while helping fill in for Cody Bolton (illness) and Collin Snider (knee) during their time on the injured list.