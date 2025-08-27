Robles is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Padres.

The Mariners faced three lefties in a row upon Robles' return from the injured list, and the right-handed batter started in right field in all of them. However, they are going up against a second straight righty Wednesday in Yu Darvish and Robles will begin the game on the bench for the second day in a row. Robles looks to be on the short side of a platoon, and he's also got a potential 10-game suspension looming, pending the results of his appeal.