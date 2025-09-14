Mariners' Victor Robles: Out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Robles started the previous two games and will hit the bench Sunday after going 1-fo-6 with three strikeouts and a caught stealing. Dominic Canzone will start in right field and bat seventh against veteran righty Kyle Hendricks.
More News
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Sitting Thursday•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Idle Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Third straight start in right field•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Returns from suspension•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Suspension trimmed to seven games•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Out of lineup again versus righty•