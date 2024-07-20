Robles went 2-for-3 in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Robles drew the start in right field with Dominic Canzone (groin) starting the second half of the season on the IL, and the veteran contributed the only multi-hit effort of a very quiet night for Mariners bats. Robles has proven a steady contributor when given the opportunity since his arrival in Seattle, now boasting a stellar .382 average and 1.050 OPS with five extra-base hits (out of 13 total) in 39 plate appearances. With Canzone still some time away from returning, Robles could continue earning starts at the expense of the struggling Mitch Haniger if he continues to produce at the plate.