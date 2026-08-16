Mariners' Victor Robles: Sidelined with shoulder injury

Robles (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup Sunday against Houston, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Robles suffered a right shoulder injury while attempting to make a diving catch in the ninth inning of Saturday's 10-5 win. The outfielder received treatment on the shoulder ahead of Sunday's contest, but he'll ultimately be unable to go. With Taylor Ward (quadriceps) still sidelined, Dominic Canzone will start in right field while Weston Wilson enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats eighth in the series finale.