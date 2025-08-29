Mariners' Victor Robles: Suspension trimmed to seven games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robles' suspension has been reduced to seven games, and he will begin serving it Friday against the Guardians, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Robles got his suspension reduced from 10 games to seven with an appeal, and he'll begin serving the suspension Friday, meaning he'll be unavailable until Sept. 6. Robles' absence could mean more opportunities for Luke Raley.
