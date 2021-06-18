The Mariners plan to select Nittoli's contract from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Friday's game against the Rays, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

A 25th-round pick of the Mariners in 2014, Nittoli will get his first call-up to the majors at age 30 after bouncing around between affiliated ball, the Mexican League and the independent ranks over his eight years in the professional ranks. After re-signing with Seattle on a minor-league deal this winter, the right-hander was a revelation at Tacoma, posting a 3.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a 26:5 K:BB in 18 innings across his 11 outings (four starts). He'll give the Mariners a fresh arm capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen after Seattle used five relievers to cover the final seven frames of Thursday's series-opening win following starter Justin Dunn's (shoulder) early exit.