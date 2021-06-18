The Mariners selected Nittoli's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
It was reported earlier Friday that Nittoli would be getting his first big-league call-up and now the transaction has been made official. It's been a long road to the majors for the 30-year-old, as he he bounced around between affiliated ball, the Mexican League and other independent organizations before inking a minor-league deal with Seattle this past offseason. Nittoli posted a 3.50 ERA to go along with a strong 26:5 K:BB in 11 appearances (four starts) with Tacoma, and is expected to work out of the bullpen for the Mariners.