LeBlanc will serve as the Mariners' primary pitcher out of the bullpen in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Working behind an opener is nothing new for LeBlanc, who has been used as a traditional starter for only eight of his 20 outings to date. The arrangement yielded promising results earlier in the season, but LeBlanc has been far less impressive while operating as a primary pitcher in his last three appearances. He's taken the loss each time while yielding 13 runs on 21 hits -- including six home runs -- and two walks in 18 frames.