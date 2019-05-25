LeBlanc (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings, taking the loss in a 6-2 loss to the Athletics.

LeBlanc has now lost two straight starts, allowing 11 runs in 7.1 innings during the skid. The 34-year-old's rough patch has raised his ERA to 7.33 with a 1.76 WHIP through five appearances. LeBlanc will try to right the ship Wednesday versus the Rangers.