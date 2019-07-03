LeBlanc completed 4.2 innings against the Cardinals on Tuesday, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out one. He did not factor into the decision.

In his sixth consecutive outing as a primary pitcher following an opener, LeBlanc was once again effective, allowing only one run on a solo shot by Jose Martinez in the sixth inning. Aside from a six-run blowup against Oakland in mid-June, LeBlanc has been very effective as a primary pitcher, allowing only six runs in 30 innings. It stands to reason that he'll continue in the non-traditional relief role moving forward, with his next appearance scheduled for Sunday at home against Oakland.