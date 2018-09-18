LeBlance (8-4) didn't factor into the decision in Monday's win over the Astros. He lasted 5.1 innings and gave up one run on three hits while also walking three and striking out five.

LeBlanc has been quite good over his last five starts as he has a 1.23 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over that timeframe. He's also winless over his last three starts despite not allowing more than two runs in any of them. He'll look to get back in the win column over the weekend against the Rangers.