LeBlanc (oblique) played catch at a distance of about 90 feet Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

LeBlanc had also thrown the prior three days, and the fact he's been able to keep up the practice without interruption certainly speaks well of his recovery. The veteran left-hander is still some time away from activation, however, as late May appears to be the earliest he's expected to return to the mound.

