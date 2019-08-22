LeBlanc allowed four runs on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision in a relief appearance against the Rays on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old again struggled as the primary pitcher after an opener, but at least he snapped his four-game losing streak thanks to a Mariners comeback in the ninth inning. LeBlanc, however, has a 5.74 ERA in his last five appearances. Overall, he is 6-7 with a 5.52 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 109.1 innings across 21 appearances, including eight starts, this season.