LeBlanc will serve as the Mariners' bulk reliever behind opener Matt Wisler in Saturday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

LeBlanc has made exactly seven traditional starts and seven bulk-relief appearances this season, finding far better results when deployed in the latter capacity. After flopping while starting his last time out July 13 against the Angels -- he served up six runs on 10 hits over four innings -- LeBlanc should stand a better chance at success while moving back to the bullpen Saturday for a rematch with Los Angeles. Wisler isn't expected to work more than an inning or two before giving way to LeBlanc, who will be the Seattle pitcher most likely to factor into any decision.