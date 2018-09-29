Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Bags win despite rough start
LeBlanc (9-5) got the win against the Rangers on Friday, despite allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits over five innings, striking out six and walking two in the Mariners' eventual 12-6 victory.
The left-hander got shelled in what turned into a slugfest against Texas, but he was the beneficiary of a huge day from his offense to allow him to pick up his ninth victory of the season on a day where he probably didn't deserve it. Overall, LeBlanc has posted a solid if unspectacular season for the Mariners in 2018, as he's now got a 3.72 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 162 innings.
