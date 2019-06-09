Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Could operate behind opener Sunday
LeBlanc, who'd been slated to make a conventional start Sunday against the Angels, could instead enter the game as a bulk reliever after an opener, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais made the comments prior to Saturday night's game against the Angels, with the Mariners skipper adding that he'd hold off on a decision until seeing how much work his relievers would have to put in during the contest. Despite a blowout 12-3 loss, Servais ultimately deployed just Tayler Scott and Jesse Biddle behind the struggling Yusei Kikuchi, so it's likely the possibility of utilizing an opener remains high. LeBlanc performed sensationally under such a scenario last Monday against the Astros, firing eight innings of three-hit, one-run ball as a long reliever behind opener Corey Gearrin.
