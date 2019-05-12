LeBlanc (oblique) will make a rehab start Monday and may be able to return next weekend against the Twins, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

LeBlanc has been on the injured list since mid-April with the right oblique strain and threw a simulated game at Triple-A on Thursday. It's not fully clear at which affiliate the veteran left-hander will pitch for Monday. A return next weekend would be good timing for the Mariners as Felix Hernandez just landed on the IL with a shoulder strain.