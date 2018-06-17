LeBlanc (3-0) allowed two hits and walked none across 7.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Red Sox.

LeBlanc thoroughly dominated the dangerous Red Sox lineup, retiring 22 consecutive batters after allowing a leadoff hit to Mookie Betts to begin the game. While he wasn't overpowering, LeBlanc peppered the strike zone with 73 of his 98 pitches going for strikes and beginning 20 of the 24 batters he faced with a strike. In nine starts this season, LeBlanc has posted an impressive 2.25 ERA. However, he has struggled to work deep into games, as this start marked only the third time he has been able to work at least six innings.