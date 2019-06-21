LeBlanc pitched 6.1 scoreless innings and took the win against Baltimore on Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

LeBlanc once again worked behind an opener but experienced drastically different results in comparison to his previous appearance, when he gave up six runs in 2.2 innings against Oakland. This time out, LeBlanc entered with a two-run deficit but shut down the Orioles for 6.1 innings to pick up the victory. He did so by regularly getting ahead of hitters, throwing first-pitch strikes to 19 of 24 batters. Despite the strong outing, LeBlanc still owns an unappealing 5.44 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 51.1 innings this season. He'll try to improve upon those numbers when he heads to Milwaukee on Wednesday in his next scheduled appearance.