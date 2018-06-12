LeBlanc (2-0) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts through five innings to pick up the win Monday against the Angels.

After allowing solo home runs to Mike Trout and Albert Pujols in the first inning, LeBlanc calmed down and silenced the Angels lineup. LeBlanc still hasn't given up more than three runs since joining Seattle's rotation. Even though he has yet to build up the endurance expected from a starter, his effectiveness is too much to ignore. His 3.00 ERA is backed up by a strong 43:14 K:BB over 54 innings. He'll look to keep his surprise season going Saturday against Boston.