LeBlanc (1-0) took the win over Boston on Sunday despite allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out just one batter and yielded a home run.

Aside from adding to the win column, LeBlanc's start wasn't great for fantasy owners. The veteran southpaw posted a 3.72 ERA in 162 innings in 2018, but his 4.28 FIP suggests that he'll regress this season. He'll look to take on the White Sox next Sunday.