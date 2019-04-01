LeBlanc (1-0) took the win over Boston on Sunday despite allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out just one batter and yielded a home run.

Aside from adding to the win column, LeBlanc's start wasn't great for fantasy owners. The veteran southpaw posted a 3.72 ERA in 162 innings in 2018, but his 4.28 FIP suggests that he'll regress this season. He'll look to take on the White Sox next Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories