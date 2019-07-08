Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Effective again as primary pitcher
LeBlanc worked 6.1 innings against Oakland on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two. He did not factor into the decision.
Opener Matt Carasiti was roughed up for five runs (four earned) while managing to record only one out, leaving LeBlanc to try to stem the tide and avert a blowout. He performed admirably, allowing a single to the first batter he faced before retiring the next two hitters to get out of the inning. He proceeded to give up a home run to Marcus Semien leading off the second inning but settled in and blanked Oakland over the remainder of his appearance. LeBlanc seems to have found his niche as a primary pitcher; over seven appearances in this role, he has gone 3-0 while posting a 3.00 ERA and 27:9 K:BB in 39 innings.
