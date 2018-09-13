Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Falls to 8-4
LeBlanc (8-4) took the loss against the Padres on Wednesday, giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one in Seattle's 5-4 defeat.
LeBlanc managed a respectable final line, as three of the five runs on his ledger were unearned, but he still wound up taking his fourth defeat of the season. The left-hander has hit a few bumps in the road, but overall he's turned in a respectable campaign to this point in 2018 with a 3.56 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP to go along with a 114:34 K:BB over 146.2 innings.
