Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Finally gets first win
LeBlanc (1-0) picked up the win against the Rangers on Thursday, giving up one earned run on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two in Seattle's 6-1 victory.
LeBlanc has been throwing it extremely well since taking over the rotation spot of Erasmo Ramirez (shoulder), and he was finally rewarded for his efforts with his first win of the season in this contest after getting no-decisions in each of his first five outings. He now has a 2.60 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and a 35:9 K:BB over 45 innings, and he'll make a compelling case that he should stay in the Mariners' rotation for the long haul should he continue to pitch like this.
More News
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Solid in yet another no-decision•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Sharp in no-decision against Tigers•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Takes no-decision despite six scoreless•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Gives up one run in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Throws four innings against A's•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Set to start Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...