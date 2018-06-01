LeBlanc (1-0) picked up the win against the Rangers on Thursday, giving up one earned run on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two in Seattle's 6-1 victory.

LeBlanc has been throwing it extremely well since taking over the rotation spot of Erasmo Ramirez (shoulder), and he was finally rewarded for his efforts with his first win of the season in this contest after getting no-decisions in each of his first five outings. He now has a 2.60 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and a 35:9 K:BB over 45 innings, and he'll make a compelling case that he should stay in the Mariners' rotation for the long haul should he continue to pitch like this.