LeBlanc (6-5) suffered the loss against the Padres on Tuesday, pitching five innings and giving up five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

Serving as the primary pitcher behind Matt Wisler, LeBlanc entered the game in the second inning and retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced. His outing unraveled in the fifth, however, when he allowed a walk and four hits -- including a two-run homer off the bat of Fernando Tatis Jr. -- to account for all five runs scored against him. With the loss, LeBlanc's record falls to 6-5 on the season to go along with an uninspiring 5.38 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 92 innings. He's lined up to next face the Rays on Sunday, though it is unclear whether he'll again be used as a primary pitcher or return to a traditional starting role.