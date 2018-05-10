LeBlanc allowed one run on four hits and struck out three over five innings pitched in a no-decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

LeBlanc continues to fill in admirably for the injured Erasmo Ramirez (shoulder). He hasn't gone deep into games, but LeBlanc has allowed just one run on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts over nine combined innings in his two spot starts. Unfortunately, LeBlanc's arm has not been stretched out, and he was pulled after just 58 pitches Wednesday. LeBlanc has been sharp in a swingman role and owns a 3.18 ERA and has pitched well enough to stick in the rotation until Ramirez returns next month, but it simply doesn't look like he has the endurance to be an enticing fantasy option.