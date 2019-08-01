LeBlanc (6-4) gave up six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two through 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Being used as a traditional starter, LeBlanc allowed three runs in the first two frames, but he settled down to deliver two scoreless innings before unravelling in the fifth inning. The 34-year-old has allowed only five runs in his last four appearances following an opener, but has given up 12 runs in two July starts. LeBlanc will make his next appearance Tuesday against the Padres at T-Mobile Park, although it is not clear if he will start or follow an opener.