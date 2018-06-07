LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Astros, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

After finally notching his first win his last time out, LeBlanc failed to make it past the fourth inning for only the second time in seven starts. A pitch count of 83 was essentially responsible for the relatively early hook, with the season-high three free passes he issued playing a prominent part in the elevated workload. All of the damage against the 33-year-old southpaw came in his final frame, courtesy of a two-run home run by Evan Gattis and a George Springer RBI double. Despite the one bad inning, LeBlanc has largely proven effective as a starter while Erasmo Ramirez (shoulder) has been sidelined, and he'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled turn on Monday against the Angels.