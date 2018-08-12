Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Grabs seventh win
LeBlanc (7-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Astros, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.
The southpaw threw 55 of 90 pitches for strikes as he crept to within one win of tying his career high, set back in 2010 with the Padres. LeBlanc will take a 3.80 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Dodgers.
