LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 11-2 loss to the A's, coughing up six runs on eight hits over 2.2 innings of relief while striking out one.

Gerson Bautista dug an early hole for Seattle as the opener, saving LeBlanc from his third loss of the season, but the veteran southpaw wasn't any more effective. He now carries a 6.20 ERA and 34:10 K:BB through 45 innings, and if he stays on schedule his next outing -- whether as the starter or the primary, bulk-inning reliever -- should come Thursday, at home against the Orioles.